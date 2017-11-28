New double yellow lines to be painted at junction to prevent parking obstructions

New road markings are to be painted at the corner of Aberfoyle Crescent and Duncreggan Road in order to prevent parked cars obstructing local residents as they try to get to and from their homes in the area.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Mickey Cooper, who has welcomed the news that Transport NI are to install the double yellow lines at the junction.

He said it will improve traffic flow and remove parking obstructions affecting local residents.

The Sinn Féin councillor for the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) said: “The efforts to reduce parking problems in this area have been a work in progress for a considerable period of time.

“During that time I have been working very closely with local residents, the PSNI and Transport NI to see if we could collectively come up with solutions to resolve the long running problem of parking in this area.

“New double yellow lines will be installed at the junction of Aberfoyle Crescent and Duncreggan Road to prevent cars parking at corners which has been causing major issues for local residents.”

He said other interventions were also being considered.

“A further request is in place for lines to be installed in other parts of the area to prevent further obstructions and I am confident that this will be legislated for in the coming weeks,” he said.