New Ethel Lynch cumann tenth in city for Sinn Féin

The sister of late IRA Volunteer Ethel Lynch has said her family are extremely proud Sinn Féin’s 10th cumann in the city will be named in her honour.

Ms. Lynch, from Westway, was just 22 when she was fatally injured in a premature bomb blast in Crawford Square in December 1974.

Tomorrow at 2 p.m. in Sinn Féin’s Ráth Mór offices the only female IRA Volunteer to have lost her life in the city, will be officially honoured by party members.

Her sister Philomena McLaughlin said: “We are very proud that the new cumann is to be named in Ethel’s memory. Ethel and all her comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice are always in our thoughts as we move forward.”

The launch continues a period of rapid expansion by Sinn Féin which has doubled the number of its local branches from five to ten in the city in just over a year.

Colr. Kevin Campbell said: “It shows the growth of the party in the city over the past few years. It will be named in honour of local Volunteer Ethel Lynch whose 45th anniversary occurs this year. And cover the catchment area of lower Creggan, Marlborough, upper Rosemount, Glenowen, Cashelmore and Grangemore areas of the city.”

The move follows the launch of the Martin McGuinness (Bogside), Pádraig Pearse/John Starrs (Brandywell and Bishop Street), Constance Markievicz (Culmore) and Dale Moore (Greater Shantallow) cumainn last year.