New factory with 70 jobs in Strabane

Up to 70 jobs could be created under modular building manufacturer Kes Group’s plans to build a new factory in Strabane.

Sinn Féín West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle has welcomed the submission of a full planning application by the Drumquin company, which intends developing the new unit at Site 3 in the Strabane Business Park.

She said: “Following initial pre-application discussions with Derry City and Strabane District Council Kes Group Ltd. have now submitted an application for planning permission for the construction of a factory at Strabane Business Park which will make bespoke business, commercial and modular buildings with the applicants estimating 70 on-site jobs.

“This proposed move by the Kes Group into Strabane is a very welcome development and represents a major boost to the local economy from yet another locally expanding business and I congratulate them on their ongoing success.

“This development also marks the continued expansion of the Business Park itself, particularly coming so soon after locally based food manufacturing company Dragon Brand Foods announced it was becoming the park’s fist tenant on the site, and I am given to understand from ongoing conversations with Invest NI that there are further ‘expressions of interest’ from companies who are keen to locate in Strabane.”

Kes Group makes “ultra-high specification, fully relocatable buildings, precision engineered for ultimate flexibility and efficiency across a range of sectors”.

The application comes just weeks after another leading manufacturer in the sector, FastHouse, said it was creating 30 new jobs in Limavady in response to growth in its business.