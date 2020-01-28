New fire and ambulance stations for Limavady ruled out for now

Health Minister Robin Swann has ruled out new fire and ambulance stations in Limavady for now.

He was asked by the East Derry DUP MLA George Robinson what plans he has to develop a new fire station and ambulance station to serve the Limavady urban and rural districts.



Mr. Swann replied: "There are currently no plans to develop a new fire station or ambulance station in the Limavady urban and rural districts although both NIFRS and NIAS are currently reviewing their service configurations, with a view to future consultations on the issue."