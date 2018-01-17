New flights to Iceland and the Balkans from Derry

Two new charter flights to Iceland and the Balkans have been added to City of Derry Airport's schedule for 2018, the 'Journal' can reveal.

Super Break, the Yorkshire-headquartered holiday firm, has announced passengers from the North will now be able to fly to Akureyri, a port town, in Northern Iceland, for the first time and that Eglinton will be acting as the airport of departure.

It's also announced a new flight from CoDA to 'Montenegro, Croatia and the Adriatic Coast.'

Fittingly this charter trip will take in the 'Pearl of the Adriatic' - Dubrovnik - which like Derry is also an 'Oak wood', when translated from the Croatian.

Katherine Scott from Super Break said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to be launching our new chartered flight programme, providing holidaymakers from Norther Ireland with a brand-new selection of incredible travel experiences to choose from in 2018.

"We are committed to helping connect more holidaymakers to new locations on the continent and beyond, all from their local airport.”

Commercial and Marketing Manager for City of Derry Airport, Charlene Shongo added: “The airport is absolutely delighted to be working with Super Break to offer travellers a range of destination for 2018/19 – we have a fantastic Authentic Andalucian break to Seville, Montenegro, Croatia and the Adriatic Coast and Incredible Iceland.”

These package deals include return flights from your local airport, 20kg hold luggage and 5kg hand luggage per person; bed and breakfast; transfers to and from airport; and much, much more.

“The City of Derry Airport has become the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering both convenience and excellent customer service and we look forward to working with Super Break to offer our customers direct air access to this fantastic range of destinations. We would encourage all travellers from within our local catchment area to 'Fly Local and Choose CoDA'. These amazing breaks will be snapped up quickly to avoid missing out.”

All exclusive breaks with Super Break include in-destination experiences, central accommodation, return flights, 20kg of luggage, 5kg hand luggage and transfers, and can be secured for only £49pp**.

To book the trip of a lifetime, visitwww.superbreak.com/flight-hotel-packages, call 0800 042 0288 or visit your local travel agent.