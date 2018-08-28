New Foyle Arthritis Care branch set up

People with a long-term health condition such as arthritis or fibromyalgia are set to benefit from a new support group in the Derry area.

Arthritis Care Foyle Branch will offer a friendly and welcoming space to join in activities and talk to people who know exactly what you are going through.

It was formed following a six-week Arthritis Care self-management programme in the City Hotel.

After the programme it was agreed that it would be a great idea to continue to meet and support to other people in the area who might be struggling with their health condition.

Arthritis Care organisers said struggling with the pain of arthritis and related conditions like fibromyalgia can be very isolating, as people don’t appreciate just how serious it can be unless they’ve experienced the condition themselves.

John McCormick, Arthritis Care’s Policy and Engagement Manager said: “We are delighted to launch a new Foyle Branch that offers an opportunity to meet other people with arthritis and related conditions in your community, share your experiences and learn from others.”

A spokesman for the Foyle Branch said: “When you’ve got a serious health condition it’s easy to feel like you’re on your own and that nobody understands. Whether you just want to grab a cup of tea and chat with like-minded people or join in our programme of activities, Foyle Branch will be there for you.”

The group meets on the second Monday of the month at 7pm in MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, with the first meeting on September 3, 2018. Contact John at Arthritis Care to find out more on 028 9048 2940.