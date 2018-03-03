New gate to lock out anti-social activity

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the news that funding has been secured for a new gate to be at a hotspot for anti-community activity.

The new gate will now be installed at Lower Nassau Street in Rosemount, where residents have reported they have been plagued by trouble.

Commenting on the funding, Councillor Cooper said: “I have been working with the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, PSNI and the Glen Development Initiative to secure funding for a gate to be installed at Lower Nassau Street, where one particular mews lane has long been used as a gathering point for drinking, and also as a rat run for those who have been engaged in anti-social behaviour in the area.

“I have worked with residents in a number of other streets in the Rosemount area including Epworth Street, Ernest Street and elsewhere to install similar schemes in the past and all have seen the incidents of anti community activity in their area dramatically reduce.

“I expect the same results in Lower Nassau once the gate in installed.

“Hopefully it will help local residents to feel safe in their homes and remove the various anti-community issues which have blighted the community in recent years,” Colr. Cooper added.