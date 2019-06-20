New glimpse into Plantation past at Derry exhibition

A special new exhibition is now on display in Derry’s historic Guildhall marking the 400th anniversary of the completion of the City Walls.

The exhibition is titled ‘Plantations in Ulster, 1600-41’ and is featuring as part of the ongoing Plantation exhibition, with information panels provided courtesy of the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI).

Produced in conjunction with the Historic Environment Division, the exhibition showcases some of PRONI’s oldest documents alongside images drawn from the resources of the National Monuments and Buildings Record for Northern Ireland.

The display explores many aspects of the Plantation that swept through Ulster in the early 17th century.

Archivist with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Bernadette Walsh, said the additional research helped shine new light on the era.

“The new exhibition panels really enhance the exhibition and help chart the story of the city at one of the most important moments in its colourful history. I would recommend that people take this opportunity to come along and see these wonderful glimpses of our past.”

Dr Michael Willis, Director and Deputy Keeper of PRONI, said: “I am delighted these new exhibition panels, which coincides with the 400th anniversary of Derry’s Walls, will be on display in the Guildhall.

“The 17th century was a period of enormous change and upheaval, and this exhibition vividly captures how the north of Ireland was transformed. We are particularly pleased to have worked with the Council’s Archivist in this project.”

The exhibition is based on an earlier PRONI resource Plantations in Ulster, 1600-41: A collection of Documents, which was first published in 1975 and edited by the late R.J. Hunter.

The exhibition will remain on display for the rest of June 2019 and is part of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Walls 400 Programme www.walledcity400.com/