New graduate academy at NWRC will train potential staff

The new high end jobs for Derry represents an “exciting opportunity” for graduates and professionals in the North West, local educational figures have stated.

The majority of the 305 new jobs announced by Invest NI and FinTru this week will be channelled through a special Graduate Academy being set up by the North West Regional College in partnership with Ulster University and the Department for the Economy’s Assured Skills Programme. The new Graduate Academy will train successful applicants for jobs at FinTru.

FinTrU is a multi-award winning financial services company which helps investment banks reach their regulations, the company’s chief executive, Darragh McCarthy told the ‘Journal. ‘

Invest Northern Ireland’s Chief Executive, Alastair Hamilton announced on Tuesday that in total, 605 new jobs will be created over the next five years by the company in Derry and Belfast, where the firm already employs around 250 people.

Mr Hamilton said the new jobs for Derry was “a great endorsement of the wealth of talent in the North West”.

Welcoming the development, Patrick McKeown, Director of Finance and Economic Engagement at the North West Regional College, said: “This is great news for our local economy and an exciting opportunity for graduates and professionals to secure employment within the region.

“We are delighted to be supporting FinTrU’s investment through the delivery of a pre-employment training and mentoring academy ‘Assured Skills’, which will enable the company to attract graduates with the composite level of skills required for the positions they are offering.”

Invest NI has offered £3.2million of support for the new jobs, while the Department has offered £2.4million.