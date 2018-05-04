New guardian service ‘ vital’ - MLA Mullan

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the launch of a new Independent Guardian Service.

Ms. Mullan said the new service which will provide vital support to unaccompanied, separated and trafficked children in the north.

“These children and young people are some of the most vulnerable in our society,” she said. “Many of them come from countries affected by conflict or poverty and find themselves in a different environment away from support of family or community, and sometimes without a working knowledge of the language.

“The Independent Guardian Service is to safeguard and promote the welfare of these vulnerable children and young people and support them on immigration and asylum matters.

Ms. Mullan said she wanted to send best wishes to Barnardos, and all those involved in delivering the service.