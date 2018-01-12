New homes for Creggan and Skeoge approved

A new housing development in the heart of Creggan has been approved by Derry & Strabane Council, while a second has also been approved for the Skeoge area.

The Creggan development will be located between the Telstar Bar and the Creggan Shops off Central drive and will consist of a row of six, three-storey social houses.

The Council’s Planning Committee welcomed the new townhouse development, which will be located on the car park in the area.

A report brought before the committee during their monthly meeting on Wednesday night stated that the site is currently occupied by a few portacabins used for a few commercial uses.

Welcoming the development, Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue referred to the fact that an application for housing in the area had come up twice before. “Hopefully it will be third time lucky,” she declared.

A separate application for 66 new houses between the Skeoge Link Road and Lower Galliagh Road, was also approved at themeeting.

The residential development conists of one detached and 38 semi-detached houses, three townhouses and 24 apartments, along with a retail unit, LEAP play area, open space and landscaping, car parking and associated site and access works.

While welcoming the approval, Sinn Fein Councillor Tony Hassan said there was a need community and recreation facilities, open spaces and play parks are developed for residents as the housing developments at Skeoge continue to progress, “to make sure we do not have another Galliagh in that area,” added Colr. Hassan.