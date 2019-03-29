New hotel extension for Strand Bar site

Plans for an extension to a new city centre hotel have been granted full planning permission by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee.

The hotel is currently under construction at Strand Road and Great James Street.

The full planning application was brought before the Planning Committee by Strand Hotel HIEX Derry, for an extension to the fourth floor of the building to accommodate an extra 39 bedrooms, in addition to the 116 originally planned.

The hotel will also offer bar and restaurant facilities facing onto Strand Road.

Welcoming the decision, chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Warren Robinson said it would add to the city’s growing accommodation offering. “This latest hotel development will add to the city’s expanding range of hotel accommodation, and located right in the heart of the city centre this will be ideally placed for tourists in terms of convenience.

“I am delighted to see this growing confidence from investors in our city centre, with a number of new hotels and restaurants springing up in recent months. It will revitalise the Strand Road area and create a vibrant and buzzing new hub for local people and visitors to enjoy.

“The provision of modern, quality hotel accommodation is a priority of the new Tourism Strategy for the City and District and will really enhance the offering for visitors. I look forward to seeing the plans as they develop and I am sure the new hotel will bring more people back into that area of the city centre assisting in its regeneration.”

The site where the new hotel will be located was formerly occupied by the Strand Bar and the Flaming Jacks restaurant, fronting onto Strand road and adjacent to Great James Street.