New hourly buses to Brandywell

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the news that Translink have introduced an hourly bus service to the Brandywell area of the city.

Councillor Logue said: “It’s good news that Translink have increased the frequency of buses into the city centre with the introduction of an hourly bus service.

“This will hopefully make it more accessible for local residents particularly those with mobility problems to get into the city centre.”

She said it will make connecting journeys easier.

“It will also make it easier for those looking to get onward journeys to other parts of the city especially the likes of Altnagelvin for appointments or visiting family of friends.

“Also if for any reason changes to the route has a negative impact on users they should feel free to contact me,” she said.