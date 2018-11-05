New inclusive ‘Heroes’ Project for young people at YMCA

Mencap and Londonderry YMCA are teaming up to run a new inclusive programme called ‘Heroes Project’ funded through EU Peace IV.

The project is for young people aged 16 to 24 and will be run out of the YMCA in Drumahoe.

A spokesperson said: “It will focus on citizenship, personal development, good relations and mentoring.

The programme is free, which includes trips, transport, tea and toasties!

“Young people may also be entitled to incentive payments for completing the sessions of £8 per day, if they are not already receiving EMA.”

For further information or to register with the programme e-mail: robert.watson@ymca-ireland.net or, alternatively, telephone 07395831617.