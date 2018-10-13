New Irish language signs for Bogside and Foyle Springs area

Sinn Féin Irish Language spokesperson Councillor Kevin Campbell has welcomed the news that a number of streets in the Bogside area and Foyle Springs are to get new bilingual street signs erected.

Councillor Campbell said: “I would encourage residents in other parts of Derry who want to have their street names in Irish and English to get in contact with us and we will show them how the process works and what has to be done to get the signs erected.

“It’s vitally important that the Irish language is rightfully recognised.

“I also believe it enriches us as a city and have no doubt this will further assist with the promotion of the Irish language both within local schools and in the wider community.”