New law to stop deductions of staff tips must apply to North

New legislation making deductions from tips illegal is long overdue and must apply in full to the North, a leading trade union has said.

Exploitation in the hospitality sector is so pervasive that the Conservative Government was forced under pressure to legislate, said Unite.

Susan Fitzgerald, Unite Regional Coordinating Officer, welcomed the introduction of the legislation in England, Scotland and Wales.

She said: “There are many questions including whether this legislation will cover all the various scams used by bosses to steal their workers’ tips but the one in the minds of hospitality workers in NI will be whether they face being left behind yet again as a result of the protracted political deadlock.”

She went on: “Legislation alone will never be enough to prevent exploitation in the workplace – only trade union strength can force bosses to end employee exploitation.”