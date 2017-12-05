New Lecky Road cash machine is a welcome boost for area

The installation of a new cash machine on the Lecky Road will be a welcome boost for businesses, residents and tourists in the Brandywell area who have been ill-served by banks and teller-providers in the past.

Sinn Féin Councillor for The Moor, Patricia Logue, welcomed the installation of the new cash facility, saying local people wishing to avail of an ATM would no longer have to make journeys into the city centre to do so.

She said it was important such facilities were available for all local communities in the city.

“I am very pleased that the new ATM Cash machine is now in operation beside the shop on the Lecky Road.

“This new service will be welcomed by users of the local businesses ,residents and tourists to the area. It’s very important that such facilities are available in the heart of our communities and that people have access to such banking services,” she said.