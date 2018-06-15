New lighting at Lecky Road flyover welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the installation of two new major lighting columns overlooking the Lecky Road Flyover.

The new infrastructure for the Bogside area has been installed following concerns for motorist safety and also the safety of people walking through the area.

Local people have also expressed fears that the lack of lighting in the area was acting as a magnet for youths engaged in anti-social activity.

Councillor Logue said: “Over the past number of weeks a lot of work was involved to get these major lighting columns into place. They are installed directly beside the Flyover and along the Lecky Road.

“It was very important that these lights were introduced at the Flyover as it is used by thousands of vehicles each night and day.

“This is an area which has also been blighted by sporadic bouts of anti-community activity. There have been on- going issues at the pathway which runs under the Lecky Road Flyover for many years. Much of this has been anti-community, underage drinking; burning of Wheelie Bins and a lot of local people would avoid using this walkway during the hours of darkness.

“It’s the main pedestrian link between the Bishop Street area and the Bogside and is widely used throughout by people going to Mass in the Long Tower Chapel, children and parents going to several local schools and shops.”

Colr. Logue added that it was hoped these new lights “will hopefully give an extra sense of security for local people and leave fewer areas in darkness”.