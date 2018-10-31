New low-cost service from Derry to Edinburgh starts

Ryanair’s new service from Derry to Edinburgh has started.

The new route will be operating five times a week, fulfilling the demand for direct air connectivity between the NW region and the Scottish capital.

Passengers departing and arriving on Ryanair’s Boeing 737 aircraft were treated to

light refreshments, entertainment and a beautiful keepsake certificate to celebrate

last weekend’s inaugural flight.

Airport Manager at City of Derry, Charlene Shongo, says she’s delighted with the new

route: “City of Derry Airport is absolutely delighted to be working with Ryanair to offer our customers direct air access to Edinburgh. Steeped in history, Edinburgh is a

charming city and it has something to offer for everyone, providing an idyllic city

break destination for romantic retreats, family fun and shopping trips.

“Edinburgh is the perfect destination to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of a diverse and vibrant city.

“Travellers from the North West can enjoy low cost fares with Ryanair - particularly

for those who travel to Edinburgh on a regular basis to visit familiar and friends and

for studies and sporting events.

“With fares to Edinburgh starting from £9.99 one way, the new route is already

proving extremely popular and this trend looks set to continue with flights available at

peak times five days a week from City of Derry Airport.”

The new service from Ryanair will operate alongside their current route from City of

Derry Airport to Liverpool, a new service to Glasgow that has just commenced with

Scottish airline Loganair and a twice daily service to London with flybmi.

A charter flight to Iceland with Super Break is due to depart in January 2019.

Charlene Shongo added: “City of Derry Airport has become the airport of choice for

the NW of Ireland, offering both convenience and excellent customer service. I would encourage all travellers within the local catchment to think about flight options from their local airport when making future travel arrangements. Air passengers should ‘Think Local and Choose CoDA’ whenever they can.

“We have fantastic facilities on our doorstep and it is essential that everyone takes advantage of their local airport for their travel plans when possible.”

For more information on the new route to Edinburgh and all flights available

from City of Derry Airport, visit www.cityofderryairport.com.