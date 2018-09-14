New Óglach Dale Moore Sinn Féin Cumann launched in Derry

The launch of the new Óglach Dale Moore Sinn Féin Cumann has taken place at the Cosh Bar and Restaurant.

Relatives of Mr Moore joined members of Sinn Fein at the launch at the weekend.

The late Dale Moore

The main speaker at the event was former MLA Mitchel McLaughlin.

The new cumann follows on from the launch in April of the Constance Markievicz Cumann in Culmore.

A spokesperson for Sinn Fein said: “Sinn Fein in Greater Shantallow continues to expand with the launch of another new Cumann dedicated to the late Volunteer Dale Moore.”

Mr Moore died on December 11, 2016 at the age of 52.

Chairperson Martin Connolly recently described him as a “comrade and friend”.

Mr Connolly said: “Dale was a republican activist for practically all of his adult life, he knew from experience, the demands of political struggle.

“Although the recipient of a lung transplant nine years before his death, Dale played a full and active part in promoting the republican message up to the day he was admitted to hospital for the final time.”

Mr Connolly added: “Dale never shied away from any task asked of him no matter how difficult, despite his personal health problems.

“He was a dedicated professional in his work in the press office, always available when required to get a press release out or assist elected representatives in preparation for an interview or debate.

“Dale could have been forgiven for seeking to take a step back following his transplant but if the thought ever crossed his mind he obviously dismissed it. Whatever needed doing Dale was ready and willing.”