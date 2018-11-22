New Post Office opens in Park Avenue

A Post Office with extended opening hours has re-opened in the Park Avenue area of the city.

The Park Avenue Post Office, at Gill’s Spar Newsagents, was launched this afternoon and will be open 103 hours per week.

The service will be provided at a Post Office serving point in the store, where the terminal will sit alongside the retail till.

As with any other branch, robust security procedures are in place and anyone handling Post Office transactions will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet Post Office standards.

Post Office services will be available during the store’s opening hours, 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The staff at the reopened Park Avenue Post Office is delighted to welcome customers to the new branch.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, local collect and home shopping returns.

They will also be able to send funds abroad, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance, top up mobile phones and take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals, deposits and balance enquiries.

The previous Park Avenue Post Office closed in November, 2017.

Janese Sung, Post Office Area Change Network Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

She added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”