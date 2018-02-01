New Poundstretcher store opens next week

Poundstretcher has confirmed its new Derry store will open on Tuesday of next week.

The company said it will be offering “massive savings and fantastic bargains with our Store Opening Day Only Specials” when the new outlet’s doors open at Faustina Retail Park (beside The Range and Dunelm) of Buncrana Road.

The new store will be officially opened at 10am and to kick-start our official opening, Poundsdtretchers have over £3,000 worth of giveaways.

Poundstretcher have invested £500,000 in the new store and recruited 20 new members of staff (part and full time).

The area manager, Frances Hanley, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to all the local people in the area with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our Opening Day Only Specials, so come early to catch the bargains!”

The first five customers in line for the store opening will receive a black curved fireplace (RRP £229) for just £15. The next 10 will grab themselves a double faux leather bed (RRP £99.99) for £10. The next 15 customers will be able to take home a glass TV stand (RRP £49.99), for £5. And for the next 175 customers, a washable rug (RRP £9.99) will be available for £4.99.

A spokesperson added: “There are more deals to be found at our Opening Day Only Specials, with a two litre of Robinsons squash for £1 (RRP £1.99). The same goes for our Seabrook 24 pack of crisps (RRP £2.99), a 12 pack of Coca-Cola (RRP £3.49), and 975ml of Flora Sunflower Oil (RRP £1.49), all for £1 each!

“We will be expecting huge queues for our amazing Opening Day Only Specials, with previous openings seeing customers queuing from the early hours of the morning,” he added.