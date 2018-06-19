New Rate Rebate scheme being rolled out

Land & Property Services (LPS) have urged local housing tenants and homeowners to check their eligibility for a new Rate Rebate Scheme.

The scheme entitles ratepayers in receipt of Universal Credit to a rebate on their rates and is being rolled out in conjunction with Universal Credit across the north.

To apply for Rate Rebate, the tenant or homeowner must be of working age, in receipt of Universal Credit and live in the property.

Tenants or homeowners can only make a claim for Rate Rebate once awarded Universal Credit and any claim should be made as soon as possible following their first payment of Universal Credit.

The Department of Finance has said that claims should be made within three months to ensure no partial loss of any subsequent award.

Colum Boyle, Chief Executive of Land & Property Services, said: “As part of our ongoing drive for digital services, the Rate Rebate application has been designed to be as user friendly as possible with the online application typically taking three to four minutes.

“I would urge anyone who has been awarded Universal Credit to check their eligibility and apply now for this rebate.”

If Universal Credit has not been yet rolled out in a particular area or a person is not eligible for Universal Credit, such as pensioners, rates support will continue through Housing Benefit.

The Department said that Rate Rebate is “a very straightforward online application through nidirect.” Claimants register for an online account using their own email address and following registration make their online application.

Visit the nidirect website: www.nidirect.gov.uk/homeowners-and-tenants-applying-for-rate-rebate for eligibility information on the new rebate for homeowners, tenants in social housing and private rented housing.

The Department’s Rate Rebate Scheme replaces the rates element of Housing Benefit for working age tenants and homeowners, and is administered by LPS.