New safety barrier will help keep schoolchildren safe

A new protective barrier erected at a busy junction in the north west of the city will help prevent accidents and keep young people safe, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Féin’s Eric McGinley said the installation of the safety feature on the Aileach Road in Ballymagroarty was timely given the return of hundreds of pupils to local schools in the area this week.

“Following representations made to myself by residents in the area I secured a commitment from Transport NI that a pedestrian barrier would be placed beside the traffic crossing on Aileach Road,” explained the local representative.

Colr. McGinley said parents in Ballymagroarty were concerned about the safety of their children and had been lobbying for action for some time.

The new feature has been placed directly at the end of a path leading from Yeats Court in the estate to the busy thorougfare close to the Holy Family Chapel roundabout.

This will ensure young people are prevented from running directly from the path onto the busy road.

“The main concern from residents involved young children running down the pathway from Yeats Court on to the road and the barrier would assist in preventing any accidents taking place,” said the Sinn Féin councillor.

Colr. McGinley thanked Transport NI for listening to the community’s concerns.

“Roads Service has now carried out the installation of the barrier and I am delighted this has taken place just as children are going back to school,” he said.