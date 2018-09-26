New Samhain Sessions Halloween line up

This Halloween promises to be a musical extravaganza with the return of the Samhain Sessions, featuring some of the finest Irish acts performing in the beautiful surrounds of Derry’s Guildhall.

The sessions, which are delivered by Council in conjunction with Celtronic, take place under Luke Jerram’s stunning Museum of the Moon installation, and last year packed crowds turned out to experience the hauntingly atmospheric performances. Tickets have just gone on sale for the concerts, and are expected to be snapped up fast for these intimate live gigs.

This year’s line-up is just as impressive featuring top artists Lisa Hannigan, David Kitt and Colm Mac Con Iomaire over three nights of fantastic live shows as part of Derry and Strabane’s packed programme of Halloween events.

On Sunday, October 28 award winning Irish folk singer Lisa Hannigan will bring her breath taking vocal style to the Guildhall’s Main Hall, where she will be joined by multi-talented musician and singer Kitt Philippa.

Next up on Monday, October 29 is Irish artist David Kitt, who returns for a second Samhain Sessions performance following his show last year. Kitt will be joined by Irish singing sensation Joshua Burnside, who is known for his ability to channel his traditional Irish influences into a whole new blend of world music, electronica and experimental rock. They will share the bill with musician and producer Malojian.

Finally, on Tuesday, October 30 join violinist and composer Colm Mac Con Iomaire for a traditional celebration of Irish music with a twist. Colm will be followed by one of the most masterfully diverse musicians in the country, Derry multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and songwriter Eoin O’Callaghan. His new project Elma Orkestra will take the audience to a more open-ended, soundscape-based terrain for a programme finale to remember.

The 2018 Halloween programme will run from October 26 – November 3, with over 100 family friendly activities at more than 40 venues, stretching over nine days. There will be ghost tours, story-telling, animation, Halloween markets and so much more happening in the build up to the big night itself on October 31.

To book or to get more information visit derryhalloween.com.