New series of ‘Derry Girls’ to start filming in next few weeks

The wait is almost over - series two of the smash hit ‘Derry Girls’ is due to start filming in early October.

The exciting news was confirmed to the ‘Journal’ by series creator Lisa McGee, who revealed she is currently putting the final touches to the script.

Lisa was speaking as the acclaimed Channel 4 show celebrated winning yet another award, having been named as Best Comedy Series at the Edinburgh TV Festival Awards.

Lisa revealed she and the cast were “really surprised” at the win and that it, and the many other awards ‘Derry Girls’ has picked up, “mean a lot to the cast.”

The writer said: “The Edinburgh TV Festival is prestigious and as this award was an industry accolade, we’re delighted. We were so surprised when we won. It was brilliant.”

Lisa and members iof the cast remained in Edinburgh for a number of days, also taking part in a masterclass. Despite the success of ‘Derry Girls,’ Lisa said she never takes any recognition for granted.

“It really means a lot to win awards. It’s good to know that people like it and think it’s as good as we think it is. It also means that the industry is behind it. I love winning things; I certainly wouldn’t be complaining about it anyway!”

‘Derry Girls’ was also recently crowned the ‘Radio Times’ Comedy Champion and Lisa quipped how she feels “very guilty” about the strain placed on everyone’s thumbs as they voted online.

She said: “Everyone really got behind us and we were so grateful.”

She added that she loves the fact that ‘Derry Girls’ is showcasing Derry and the North West and letting the world know how great it is.

“We were doing one of the masterclasses in Edinburgh and it was hosted by Anna Richards. She said that Derry has been appearing like a character in the series itself. I think everyone now wants to go and experience the Derry sense of humour.”

Lisa is currently putting the final touches to her script for series two, which will begin shooting in the first week of October in both Derry and Belfast. The decision on when it will hit the TV screens will be made by Channel 4.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s play, ‘Girls and Dolls,’ starring ‘Derry Girls’ actress Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and ‘The Young Offenders’ actress Jennifer Barry will be staged at the Millennium Forum next month.