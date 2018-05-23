New shop and petrol pump for Glenabbey

Plans have been lodged for a new shop and petrol station to serve Derry’s rapidly expanding northern suburbs.

Lynch Foodstores Ltd., a Dungiven-based firm, has submitted an application for the proposed new amenity with Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC).

The proposed store will be located immediately to the north of the Skeoge Link Road and to the west of the Glenabbey development.

If approved, the shop will be developed on “vacant lands designated for a local centre to serve housing zone H1C”, according to planning documents, which have been submitted to the local authority.

The full proposal is for a local centre “to include a single storey retail shop unit comprising 656.5 square metres of retail floor space, including two ATM machines, ambient store, staff accommodation, external fuel pump with associated walled service yard, landscaping and parking”.

The application has yet to be considered by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee, which must ultimately decide whether or not to give the proposal the green light.

The planned shop is due to be situated in a part of the city that has seen rapid expansion over the past decade and is likely to see even more development over the years ahead.

Thousands of homes are set to be developed across the H1 and H2 housing zones, which will result in Derry expanding northwestward from Galliagh towards Coshquin and the border with Donegal.