New signs to ensure ‘children playing’ in Brandywell are safe

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the introduction of child crossing safety road signs in the vicinity of the new play park in the Brandywell.

Councillor Logue said: “Back in January I publicly called on the Council and Transport NI to erect signage on the roadways around the park advising of ‘children playing’.

“The roads around this new facility are always very busy with traffic and I feel it always important to remind motorists to slow down and take care.”

She said she was delighted her call had been heeded.

“I am very pleased that ahead of the play park opening that these signs have now been installed.

“It’s also very important that parents remind their children of all aspects of road safety as the new park opens.”