New signs will make it easier for emergency services says MLA

New address signs in a rural community on the outskirts of Derry will make it easier for ambulances and other ‘blue light’ services to locate properties in cases of emergency.

That’s according to local DUP MLA Gary Middleton who has praised the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads division for erecting the new signage in Creevedonnell.

“I am pleased to have helped local residents on the Curryfree Road raise their concerns about the lack of signage in their area to assist emergency services locating properties,” said the Foyle MLA. The signs on the Curryfree Road now indicate the exact location of five properties in the area that would otherwise have proved trickier for paramedics, the fire service or police officers, to locate.

“This is a particular issue in our rural areas and I’m pleased that our requests have now been delivered. The new signs show the house numbers on the various side roads.” he said.