New storm could hit Derry this weekend, say weather experts

The Met Office, along with its Irish counterpart, Met Eireann is monitoring a potential storm that could arrive in Derry this weekend.

The weather system currently under observation my experts is the remnants from Hurricane Florence that devastated larges parts of North Carolina in the USA.

Derry could be impacted by another storm this weekend.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “There is no clear indication yet that Florence will be part of the equation for the weekend weather - the low that’s expected on the weekend has just come from the Atlantic.

"The winds that will be coming through are not like Helene, in that it hasn’t come from the southerly regions. We will see westerly winds coming in from the Atlantic - but we are not certain on how strong they will be at present."

Met Eireann meteorologist, Pat Clarke, confirmed they too were monitoring the storm.

“There’s a potential storm that may develop over the weekend," he said.

“We’re monitoring it with the British Met Office to see whether it will happen or not. There is a lot of uncertainty about tracks and whether it will develop or not.”

The news of the new storm comes only hours after Storm Ali left Northern Ireland.

Storm Ali caused havoc in the Province and in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

An engineer working on a road affected by the storm was killed by a fallen tree in Co. Armagh and a woman died when a caravan she was in was blown off the side of a cliff in Co. Galway.

Tens of thousands of people were left without electricity.

The PSNI reported receiving hundreds of emergency calls relating to fallen trees.

The storm also resulted in damage to home and buildings throughout Northern Ireland.

