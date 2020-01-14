New Stormont Education Minister Peter weir announces Holy Child Primary School in Derry to share in new £45m capital investment

The new Education Minister Peter weir has announced Holy Child Primary School in Derry is to share in a new £45m capital investment across the schools estate in the North.

Mr. Weir, in a statement to the Assembly, this morning listed the 60 year old Creggan school among 18 that are to share in the funding boost.

He said there was a "need for capital investment" across the schools estate.

Sinn Féin education spokesperson and the new vice-chair of the Stormont Education Committee Karen Mullan welcomed the announcement of the "much needed capital investment, in particular for the Holy Child Primary School in Creggan."

Also welcoming the announcement was SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan said: “I am delighted to hear that Holy Child Primary School is included in this programme, as one of approximately 18 schools to benefit from a total investment of £45 million."

Strabane Primary School is another of the schools to benefit.

Mr. Weir said the schools will advance in planning under the second call to the School Enhancement Programme (SEP).

Twelve primary schools, five post-primary schools and one special school will benefit from an estimated capital investment of £45 million.

“This is a significant investment which will deliver much needed capital investment in the schools estate. More importantly, this is an investment in the future of our young people and will enhance the quality of their learning experience, leading to better educational opportunities and outcomes.

“Improving the schools estate is a priority for me and the SEP scheme is an excellent way of delivering capital work projects which have an immediate positive impact on the schools, staff and pupils and, indeed, local communities," said the Minister.

To date, 41 projects have been announced to advance in planning under the second call to the School Enhancement Project. This follows 50 schools which benefited from investment under the first SEP call.

Concluding Peter Weir said: “Today’s announcement is not only good news for pupils and schools but it will also represent a welcome boost to the economy, especially the construction industry.

“In addition to this SEP announcement, I intend to continue to advance the programme of major capital builds as well as a programme of much needed minor works across the estate. I will also look to invest in maintenance works across all schools.”

Design work will begin immediately with construction work expected to start in 2022/23.