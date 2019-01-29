New street signs for Claudy welcomed

New street signage is to be erected in Claudy with a local councillor saying the development will make it far easier for the emergency services and delivery companies to navigate the area.

The new street signs are set to be installed in Baranailt Park close to the centre of the village seven miles south east of the city of Derry.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming said he welcomed confirmation from Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) that they will be introducing the new street signs in the estate following complaints from residents that there was no signage.

Colr. Fleming, who represents the Faughan District Electoral Area (DEA), said the new signage will make it easier for the emergency services, private delivery companies and visitors unfamiliar with the village to make their way about.

He said: “I was carrying out a survey in the area along with my party colleague Conor Heaney and we were asked by residents of Baranailt Park, Claudy about a number of issues they had, one of which was the lack of street signage.

“Road and street signage is very important for rural communities for the likes of the emergency services, deliveries and taxi companies.”

Colr. Fleming praised the local council for listening to the concerns of people living in the area and for agreeing to take the action.

He said he understood the signs were likely to be erected within the next fortnight.

“I am pleased to say we have received confirmation from the Council that new signs have been ordered and hopefully they will be installed within the next couple of weeks,” said the representative for the Faughan DEA.