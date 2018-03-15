New taxi ranks planned for Derry city centre

A number of new taxi ranks are to be officially installed in Derry’s City Centre.

A new full-time, official taxi rank is to be installed along Waterloo Place, with space for up to three taxis.

The taxi rank will be located in a space previously used as a loading bay.

The same area is already frequently used as a taxi drop off and pick up point.

There will also be a further two, part-time taxi ranks a short distance away further along Strand Road, which will accommodate a further eight taxis.

These two part-time taxi ranks will operate between the hours of 10pm and 7am.

The Transport NI plans were endorsed by the Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee at their March meeting in the Guildhall today (Wednesday).

An official from the Department for Infrastructure has written to the Council’s Chief Executive John Kelpie informing them of the plans.

Hazel Burton, from DfI Network Development Section, said: “PSNI have been consulted and are in agreement with the proposal”.