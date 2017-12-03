New two storey Centre approved for Shantallow

The approval of a new two-storey sports hall extension at Shantallow Community Centre has been welcomed by local councillors.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee approved the application on Wednesday, having been advised it will improve the appearance of the centre and that “the existing buildings are dilapidated and in need of upgrade and repair and this proposal represents betterment”.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney said: “This is a project that I look forward to getting underway and something that I know is badly needed within the Shantallow area. Local people in the area make fantastic use of the existing building that we have in place at the minute but that is outdated and the community that is serves has expanded over the decades.

“As a local representative I am delighted to see council investment in the Shantallow area, something which I have been working on with others from across the community and voluntary sector to see this much needed project develop.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy added: “I am delighted to see planning permission granted, as part of the management committee I understand the need for this renovation and extension.

“A lot of hard work has gone into the design of the new building which will serve the community into the future.

“The current centre, while widely used, is now bursting at the seams and has out lived its purpose.”