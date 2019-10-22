New Wild Atlantic Way whiskey and gin distillery to open before Christmas

The directors of Ireland's newest distillery that will open in the Derry City & Strabane District Council area before Christmas have said they are delighted to be part of the ongoing nationwide renaissance in whiskey and gin production.

Jim Nash, one of the directors of the Wild Atlantic Distillery, near Aghyaran, said: “We’re full steam ahead on-site, building the new distillery, which includes a gin school, where people can create their own gin.

"We expect to be up-and-running by early December – just in time for Christmas – and we hope to create some much-needed employment for the local area.

"We’re passionate about maintaining the history of independent, traditional and craft distilleries in Ireland and we’ve been working hard behind the scenes, perfecting our whiskey and gin recipes. We’re delighted with the reception to date and can’t wait to open our doors and share our unique spirits with locals and visitors alike.”

Construction is well underway at what will soon become the first gin and whiskey distillery in Co Tyrone.

The distillery’s first product, Wild Atlantic Irish Gin, launched earlier this year and has garnered significant praise among gin lovers for its unique flavour.

Created with a mix of traditional and selected botanicals, Wild Atlantic Irish Gin is inspired by the Atlantic Ocean which provides the organic sugar kelp and dillisk that gives the gin its unique and distinctive flavour.

Uniquely, the organic botanicals are harvested by hand from the waters of the Porcupine Bank, off the west coast of Ireland.

Brian Ash, who is also a director at the distillery, said the company is offering limited-edition whiskey casks inspired by the most scenic spots along the Wild Atlantic Way

“We’ve designed 188 casks which are available for private investors; this is a limited-edition unique offering, and each cask takes its name from a specific point along Ireland’s most spectacular coastal route.

"The whiskey is distilled in our handmade copper pot still using a combination of traditional and modern skills to produce an exceptional spirit. Labelled and bottled bearing the name of these points, the casks are a unique expression of Ireland’s whiskey making traditions.

"We use locally sourced premium ingredients to ensure a consistent, premium spirit in every cask and we hand select and source the very best oak casks, with full traceability, to ensure the right type of maturation.

"Our New Make Spirit will have the finest and most exciting cask finishes, with full maturation in bourbon, sherry, port, wine and rum casks.” Brian added.

