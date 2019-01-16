New William Street barriers to become operational at weekend

New barriers erected at the Derry City & Strabane District Council operated car park in William Street this week will be operational from Friday, the local authority has confirmed.

From this weekend a barrier system will be in operation at the site, restricting access overnight.

The carpark will open from 7.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The restrictions have been put in place in response to concerns from residents about ongoing anti-social behaviour in the area.

Members of DC&SDC's Business and Culture Committee endorsed the decision to introduce the measures last year in a bid to reduce noise and other anti-social activity.

Chair of the Committee, Councillor Patricia Logue, said it was a welcome intervention.

“I am extremely pleased to see these new restrictions now coming into operation. This has been an ongoing problem and the residents in the area have been subjected to many nights of disrupted sleep due to noise.

“We are confident that the new barrier will act as an effective deterrent to those behind this activity. However, Council’s Community Safety Wardens and the PSNI will continue to monitor the area and appropriate action will be taken against anyone involved in anti-social behaviour.”

Signage is already in place at the site advising of the new arrangements and regular visitors to the city centre are advised to take note of the new opening and closing hours.