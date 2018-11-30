New Woodland Officer for Derry & Strabane

Derry City & Strabane District Council has appointed a Tree and Woodland Officer to take responsibility for the management of all council owned trees and woodlands.

Brendan Garthwaite started in the post last week and will develop, implement and manage a Tree Management System for all council owned trees as well as promoting the benefits of woodlands across the city and district.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, welcomed the appointment and said it was in keeping with council’s commitment to protect the local environment through well designed and managed green space.

“I am pleased to see the appointment of a Tree and Woodland Officer and I would like to wish Brendan well as he takes up his role,” he said.

“As a council we are blessed with a strong network of parks, greenways and greenspaces and it is important that we ensure our trees and woodlands are protected, maintained and developed.

“Protecting the local environment is a key pillar of the Strategic Growth Plan and the preservation and planting of trees is a key priority for us as a council, helping protect our air quality and improve the health and well-being of residents.”

Among the Tree and Woodland Officer’s responsibilities will be to carry out cyclical inspections and audits of council owned trees and woodlands to ensure health and safety requirements are being met.

Other duties Mr. Garthwaite will undertake will include being involved in programmes of emergency and routine tree works, in full considerations of council’s procurement requirements, and also to oversee the implementation of tree works by staff and contractors across the city and district.