New Year lotto celebrations for mystery man

A big-hearted Derry man and his family have extra cause for celebration this New Year after a seven-figure pre-Christmas lottery payout confirmed him as a newly minted millionaire and one of the luckiest men in town!

Although the identity of the lucky punter remains a mystery, the ‘Journal’ understands that he hails from the Creggan Estate and that he secured the winnings in a UK EuroMillions draw just before Christmas.

And, according to informed sources in the Creggan area, the city’s latest millionaire hasn’t forgotten his friends and family.

On the contrary, it’s understood the local EuroMillions prizewinner has discreetly shared several generous donations to family and friends in the wake of his big win.

Indeed, such ‘under the radar’ generosity will come as no surprise to those who know Derry’s latest lotto millionaire.

Friends describe him as “a true gentleman” and say they are “absolutely delighted” at his good fortune.

Indeed, the ‘Journal’ understands the magnitude of the pre-Christmas present has yet to sink in.

One source told us that the lucky man “was in a state of shock at the moment” and was still trying to get his head around winning the fortune prior to Christmas.