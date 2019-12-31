New Year schedule for bins, swimming pools, parks and playgrounds in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed some important arrangements over New Year, including rearranged bin collections.

Blue and brown bins that are due for collection on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, will be collected on Saturday, January 4. All other days will follow the normal schedule. Refuse Collection services will return to a normal schedule on Monday, January 6, when black and brown bins will be lifted.

On New Year’s Eve, all recycling centres will close at 2pm, other than Pennyburn which will close at 4pm. All sites will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Cemeteries will be operating as normal during the Christmas period and will be open from 8am-4.30pm.

Parks and Playgrounds will also be open to the public as normal. There are no expected closures or disruption in service over the New Year period, unless there are adverse weather conditions.

Both the Strand Road and Derry Road Council Offices are only closed on Wednesday, January 1. The offices will be open as usual on all other dates.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will also both be closed on Wednesday, January 1. The Guildhall will be open from 9am-5pm on Tuesday, December 31. Normal opening hours will resume on Thursday, January 2.

The dog shelter will be closed to the public on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1.

The District Registration Offices will be closed on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1.

There is an out-of-office emergency death registration service provided over the holiday period. If a family need to urgently register the death of their loved one because the burial is taking place outside the jurisdiction or a cremation has been urgently planned, the local Funeral Directors have the out-of-office mobile number and will contact the Registrar.

There are eight weddings over the Christmas and New Year period - a lovely, vibrant and happy way to finish 2019 as we look forward to a New Year!

For full information on the opening hours of all leisure centres and community centres over New Year, visit https://www.derrystrabane.com/Council/opening-hours/Christmas-Opening-Hours.

For updates or changes in schedules, follow Derry City and Strabane District Council on Facebook and Twitter.