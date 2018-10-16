NI Rare Disease Partnership meeting in city this weekend

The N. Ireland Rare Disease Partnership (NIRDP) will hold their next North West Forum meeting this weekend in the City Hotel.

Guest speaker at the event will be Marie Dunne, from the Western Trust, who is an advocate and expert in emotional well-being and resilience.

Tanya Boggs, NIRDP Outreach Officer for the Western and Northern Health and Social Care Trust areas, said: “The North West Forum provides an invaluable opportunity for those affected by rare conditions to get together and discuss the impacts of living with rare or hard to diagnose conditions.

“As a charity our aim is to ensure that no one is disadvantaged because of the rarity of their condition and so we hope that events such as this, and the opportunity to hear from Marie, will offer an opportunity to participate in what promises to be a very engaging and interesting discussion.”

In the North, there are an estimated 100,000 people who will be impacted by rare or hard to diagnose conditions.

“For these families and individuals’ life can often feel isolating and frightening and we work to ensure that they know we are here to offer them help and support that they need, when they need it most,” Tanya added.

The meeting will take place at 11am on Saturday, October 20 in the City Hotel. The event is free of charge and refreshments will be provided. Spaces are limited. To attend contact Sandra Campbell via email at Sandra@nirdp.org.uk or telephone 07742683008.