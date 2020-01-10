NI to be battered by 80mph winds on Monday - Met Office issues urgent weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of wind for all of Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Friday morning and is valid between 12:00pm and midnight on Monday.

Experts at the Met Office described the yellow status warning as "a widely very windy period expected Monday afternoon and evening with some disruption to travel likely".

Met Office experts also said there was a chance of gusts as strong as 80mph but added that inland gusts are unlikely to surpass 55mph.

"An area of very strong winds will move eastwards across the UK through Monday afternoon and evening, clearing eastwards overnight.

"The strongest winds are expected around exposed coasts and hills in the west of the UK," reads the warning on the official Met Office website.

"Here gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with a few sites perhaps seeing gusts to 80 mph. Inland gusts of 45-55 mph are more likely.

"A narrow band of squally heavy rain moving east, accompanying the strongest winds, may be an additional hazard."

