Niamh McGlinchey set for Walled City Market.

Those attending this weekend’s Walled City Market are in for a musical treat as rising country star Niamh McGlinchey will be performing live at the event.

The Market returns to Guildhall Square this Saturday (March 2) from 11am to 4pm and Niamh will be performing on the day from 1pm to 3pm.

The popular food and craft market is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council and takes place on the first Saturday of the month every month.

The market offers a wide range of speciality food traders with fresh breads, vegetables, meat, homemade jams and preserves as well as handcrafted products such as textiles and paintings.

Nicolle Walters, Market Development Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “We are delighted to be able to add to the atmosphere in Guildhall Square with a live performance from Niamh McGlinchey who is one of the most in demand country performers on the circuit. The stalls open from 11am to 4pm and offer a wide range of top quality fresh produce at affordable prices. We also have street food and a wide range of locally produced craft products for sale so if you are out and about on Saturday make sure and come along.”

Hailing from Gulladuff in County Derry, Niamh started her days as a folk singer and earned an All Ireland medal in solo singing.

She has made a number of high profile appearances including singing the anthem at Croke Park and appearing on RTE’s All Ireland Talent Show and TG4’s Glor Tire and Opry Le Daniel,

She has spent the last six years touring the UK, Ireland and America alongside artists such as Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, Bagatelle and the Irish Dance Spectacular “TitanicDance.”

Later in March she will be performing in the renowned Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, so be sure to pop by and enjoy this songbird’s performance before she take’s flight.

Among the traders at the Walled City Market will be well known local company Doherty’s Meats who will be serving a selection of their award winning street food including beef burgers, hot dogs and Derry Stew made with their Special Mince.

Other traders at Saturday’s Market will be: Windy City Baking Company, Granny Knitter, C&M’s Pantry, Living Crystal, Willow Studios, Curry Sauce NI, Amara Dexter Cattle, Crepes N Coffee, Watercolours By Noeleen, Keltic Slates, Rainbow Tie-Dye, No 9 Creations, Doorish Art & Crafts, Bake N Joy, Coffee & Cream, So27 Skincare and Simply Irresistible, La Tia Juana’s.

Anyone interesting in finding out more about trading at the market are asked to contact Nicolle at nicolle.walters@derrystrabane.com or 02871 376506.

For information visit www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Walled-City-Market/Welcome.

