NICRA poster under the spotlight at Museum of Free Derry

The Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association’s iconic 1968 Duke Street poster will be under the spotlight tomorrow night, Thursday October 25, at the Museum of Free Derry.

The discussion, hosted by local journalist and lecturer Seamus McKinney with NICRA co-founder, Fionnbarra O’Dochartaigh, will reflect on the origins of the famous poster advertising the October 5, 1968 march and it’s enduring legacy.

The talk marks the second in the museum’s Personal Artefacts series, when donors will personally present and discuss historical items loaned or donated to the museum.

The event begins at 7pm at the Museum of Free Derry in Glenfada Park, followed by a Q&A with Fionnbarra. Admission Free. All welcome.