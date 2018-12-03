NIPSA slams 'disgraceful act of intimidation'

The trade union NIPSA has added its voice to the condemnation surrounding an arson attack on a dog warden's car in Creggan on Friday.

Alan Law, NIPSA official, said local council workers carried out an important public service and needed to be allowed to carry out their work free from intimidation.

“NIPSA condemns this attack on a vehicle used by a dog warden employed by Derry City and Strabane District Council," said Mr. Law.

"Public sector workers provide a service for the entire community and should not have to live with the threat of intimidation.

"I call on anyone with information about this attack to bring it immediately to the authorities and call on the community to show support and solidarity with the worker who has been subject to this disgraceful act of intimidation," he added.