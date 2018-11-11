Nixon’s Corner ‘calming’ completed

Works to introduce traffic calming measures and clampdown on ‘ratrunning’ on a busy country road to the south of Derry City have been completed.

Earlier this year Transport NI agreed to take steps to discourage speeding at the Nixon’s Corner end of the Braehead Road.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has praised the authority now that a traffic calming scheme has implemented.

“I welcome the news that traffic calming measures have been installed on the Brae head Road at Nixon’s Corner.

“Residents have been concerned about the speed and volume of traffic travelling along this road on a daily and nightly basis.

“This has been a very long campaign so I am pleased we have finally got to this point. I would like to thank Transport NI and local residents who I have been working with on this issue over many years for all their help.”