No border crossings without new driving permit shows ‘disastrous’ impact of Brexit

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson says the revelation that drivers in NI could need an international driving permit to drive across the border in the event of a no-deal Brexit shows the disastrous impact EU withdrawal will have on the north.

Ms Anderson said: “Following the publication of the latest tranche of scenarios for a no-deal Brexit, it has emerged that drivers in the north will no longer be able to drive across the border without an International Driving Permit.

“This shows the ludicrousness of the Tory Brexit agenda and also how little knowledge, appreciation or care they have for people in areas like Derry, which is essentially a cross-border city, and the many thousands across the north who drive across the border every day to work or study.

“It also begs the question of how this will be enforced and raises legitimate concerns over lengthy border delays if permits are to be checked.”

Such a development, she says, would be disastrous for businesses, particularly small businesses in border areas, and could have huge implications for the tourism and service industries, north and south.

“In all, there is nothing to allay anyone’s fears over Brexit in these papers. Instead it adds to the uncertainty with the only thing we do know for sure is that Tory Brexiteers do not care about the north and never did.”