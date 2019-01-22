No court hearings in Derry for a second day

There will no court sitting at Bishop Street Courthouse for a second day following the car bomb at the weekend.

All cordons in the area have been lifted, however court business will not return to Bishop Street until tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Lord Chief Justice, Sir Declan Morgan, has directed that all Crown Court business involving trials and juries, will be adjourned until Wednesday, January 23 at Bishop Street and all those due to attend jury service should attend then.

All other Crown Court and County Court business, including criminal appeals, will now be dealt with at Coleraine Courthouse and all Magistrate’s Court business listed for Tuesday, January 22 will be dealt with at Strabane Courthouse.

There will be no court office services available at Bishop Street Courthouse on January 22.

For any queries relating to this court hearings contact 0300 200 7812 during normal office hours.