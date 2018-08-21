No date agreed for transfer of Ebrington site to local council

No date has been agreed for the hand over of the Ebrington site to Derry City & Strabane District Council, it has been confirmed.

It is now over a year since responsibility for the huge site was supposed to transfer to the local council but this has not happened.

An Executive Office spokesperson said: “While it was hoped that the site would transfer to the council in 2017, a date for the transfer of the site to council was not agreed as it was recognised that further and detailed work was required.

“The Executive Office is committed to delivering the regeneration of Ebrington in line with the Ebrington Development Framework (EDF).”

The Executive Office however has declined to comment further when asked about the nature of the outstanding work required.

The EDF had set out the footprint for different developments at Ebrington in sectors including Culture and Creative industries; Hotel and Leisure; Museum / Heritage uses; Cafés / Bars / Restaurants and small scale / niche retail; Commercial Office space and residential development, which combined is supposed to “support net additional 1,800 jobs” and bring £42m into the local economy.

A number of projects have already been completed at the 26-acre site, while work is progressing on several other large scale projects.

Ebrington had been off limits to the Derry public for generations but was vacated by the British Army in 2002 before being handed over for the benefit of local people.

A council spokesperson said that it is working closely with the Executive Office on the transfer. She said: “While a transfer date has not yet been agreed, the handover will take place at the earliest possible date once the necessary work has been completed.

“Extensive due diligence is required before any successful handover. Both teams are working hard to advance plans for the site and to ensure that the immense potential of one of Derry’s most strategic property assets is fully unlocked to the benefit of the entire city.”