‘No-deal’ Brexit would spell disaster for universities: Mellon

Sinn Féin Councillor Aileen Mellon has said a ‘no-deal’ Brexit would be deeply damaging to the university and research sectors.

Speaking after the heads of 150 universities issued a letter warning that a ‘no-deal’ Brexit was “one of the biggest threats” the institutions had ever faced, she said: “This is a challenging time for universities and the research sector with the implications of Brexit as yet fully unclear but the impact is already being felt in terms of research collaborations, and with staff and students evaluating their futures.

“A no-deal Brexit would have disastrous consequences for the sectors. Indeed any outcome which does not maintain the benefits of EU membership will be damaging.”