‘No Going Back’ Peace Rally to be held in Derry tomorrow

A peace rally will be staged in Derry’s city centre tomorrow afternoon in the wake of the car bomb and alerts across the city over the past week.

The trade union NIPSA is organising the rally, which will take place at the Peace Park next to The Guildhall on Friday at 1pm, to give people the chance to voice their opposition to the paramilitary activity believed to the work of the New IRA.

Following the car bomb at Bishop Street on Saturday night, on Monday a Housing Executive contractor’s van, a Royal Mail van and an ASDA delivery van were hijacked and abandoned in different parts of the city, sparking major security operations on Circular Road, Southway and Northland Road throughout the day.

An attempt was also made to hijack a bus on Moss Road in Galliagh on Monday evening.

There was a further security operation on Wednesday during which suspected firearm was recovered in the Brandywell by detectives investigating the bombing.

In a statement issued ahead of the rally, NIPSA said: “In the wake of Saturday’s bombing at the courthouse in Derry, and subsequent paramilitary and police activity in the city, public sector union NIPSA - which represents staff at the courthouse - has initiated a protest in opposition to paramilitarism, sectarianism and repression under the slogan ‘No going back!’

“The rally is to take place on Friday 25th January at 1pm in the Peace Garden. The protest has been backed by Derry Trades Union Council and the ICTU.”